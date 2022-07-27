Alaska hospital taps David Keith as new CEO

David Keith was named CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Mr. Keith brings more than 30 years of administrative and operational healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a July 26 news release.

Most recently, he has been serving as chief strategy officer of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center. He also previously served as McAlester Regional's president and CEO.

Mr. Keith will begin his new role Aug. 15, according to the release.

Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, current vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive of Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center, and Dennis Welsh, current vice president for rural health transformation and executive director of Chestertown-based University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, were also finalists for the Bartlett CEO position.