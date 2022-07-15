Bartlett Regional Hospital names 3 CEO finalists

Following its nationwide search, Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital announced three finalists for its CEO position July 14, according to a press release shared with Becker's.

One of the finalists is Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, current vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive of Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center. Dr. Hudson-Covolo has additionally held either COO or chief nursing officer positions at Berwyn, Ill.-based MacNeal Hospital, Chicago-based Weiss Memorial Hospital, Lake City, Fla.-based Shands at Lake Shore Hospital, and Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Walnut Creek (Calif.).

David Keith, current chief strategy officer and previous president and CEO for McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center, has also been named. Mr. Keith has also served positions at Anchorage, Alaska-based hospitals Providence Alaska Medical Center and Alaska Native Medical Center.

The third finalist is Dennis Welsh, current vice president for rural health transformation and executive director of Chestertown-based University of Maryland Shore Medical Center. Mr. Welsh previously served as the CEO for Machias, Maine-based Down East Community Hospital.

All three candidates will have a final interview next week.