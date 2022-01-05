Oklahoma hospital CEO steps down, eyes move into politics

McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center CEO David Keith has stepped down from his role and is considering running for state office, according to the McAlester News-Capital.

The hospital board held a special meeting in December to modify Mr. Keith's contract. He will serve as an adviser to the board, on a month-by-month basis, and help with the transition of leadership. Vice President of Operations Shawn Howard, who is serving as interim CEO, is expected to be designated as the permanent CEO in March, according to the report.

Mr. Keith, who officially retires in February, joined McAlester Regional in 2011. Under his leadership, the 149-bed hospital added new service lines and expanded.

"[Mr.] Keith has been a strong leader for the hospital over the past 10 years," hospital board chair Mary Shannon told the McAlester News-Capital. "We are fortunate to retain his counsel and expertise going forward."

Mr. Keith is considering running for the office of state representative, but he isn't sure which district he would run in if he decides to do so, according to the report.



"Districts have changed," Mr. Keith told the McAlester News-Capital. "I've not yet made the decision."