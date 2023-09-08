AdventHealth appoints new chief clinical officer

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has tapped Victor Herrera, MD, to become the new chief clinical officer for the southern region of its Central Florida Division, according to a Sept. 1 news release.

Dr. Herrera will oversee the clinical operations across 10 hospitals and around 2,000 physicians. He has been with the health system for more than a decade and most recently served as the chief medical officer for its flagship hospital, AdventHealth Orlando.

His appointment to the chief clinical officer role is effective immediately.