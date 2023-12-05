Mass General Brigham names chief integration officer

O'Neil Britton, MD, is taking on an expanded role as chief integration officer and executive vice president of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Britton has served as senior vice president of operations and associate COO since 2021.

In his expanded role, he will focus on collaborating with leaders and teams across Mass General Brigham to advance the organization's enterprise clinical services and service lines to better meet patients' needs, according to a Dec. 5 system news release. Some of his specific responsibilities will include overseeing the continued integration of Mass General Brigham's clinical services across emergency medicine, radiology, anesthesiology and pathology; continuing to lead the Enterprise Asset Management operations management system; and overseeing the operations of Mass General Brigham's home-based care.

"Dr. Britton is a highly regarded leader who has proven his ability to inspire teams and successfully manage complex, organization-wide change," Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said in the release. "With his experience as a clinician caring for patients and a leader at the hospital and system levels, he is ideally suited to lead Mass General Brigham through the next phases of our clinical integration."

Prior to his current role, Dr. Britton served as senior vice president and CMO of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.