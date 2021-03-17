Mass General Brigham names associate COO

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has chosen O'Neil Britton, MD, as senior vice president of operations and associate COO.

Dr. Britton has served as senior vice president and CMO of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston since 2016. He will begin his new system leadership role with Mass General Brigham on April 19.

In the newly created role, he will focus on clinical operations and advancing the organization's strategic plan, Mass General Brigham said in a May 17 news release.

Dr. Britton previously served as chief health information officer for Mass General Brigham when it was known as Partners HealthCare.

Mass General Brigham, an integrated academic healthcare system, includes Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, AllWays Health Partners health plan and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, among other entities.

