Cleveland Clinic Martin Health president to retire

Robert Lord Jr. will retire as president of Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health at the end of the year, the organization said March 11.

Mr. Lord has worked at the three-hospital health system for 23 years.

"The objective for Martin Health has always been to bring the best possible care to the communities we serve. Since becoming part of Cleveland Clinic, we have enhanced services, medical specialties and technology, and opened a state-of-the-art research facility," he said in a news release. "With that growth and continued progress, I feel now is a perfect time to transition to new leadership for Martin Health."

During Mr. Lord's tenure, Martin Health System was renamed Cleveland Clinic Martin Health after Cleveland Clinic acquired the organization's hospitals in January 2019. Mr. Lord served as president and CEO of Martin Health before the integration. He has also served as chief legal officer and COO.

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health said it will conduct a search for a president of Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and a president with oversight of Martin North and Martin South hospitals in Stuart.

