UPMC executive named senior vice president for health affairs at USC

Steven Shapiro, MD, was chosen as the first senior vice president for health affairs at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, the university said March 11.

Dr. Shapiro is executive vice president and chief medical and scientific officer of Pittsburgh-based UPMC and president of its health services division. He will begin his new role on May 15, overseeing USC's health sciences enterprises, including Keck Medicine of USC and the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Before leading UPMC's health services division, which consists of 40 hospitals and 700 outpatient sites in three states, he was the Jack D. Myers professor and chair of the department of medicine at UPMC.

He also previously was the Parker B. Francis professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the chief of the pulmonary and critical care division at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

More articles on executive moves:

Phil Cormier to retire from Beth Israel Lahey Health after 40-year healthcare career

New presidents named for Johns Hopkins Medicine hospitals

4 recent hospital, health system COO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.