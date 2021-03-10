Phil Cormier to retire from Beth Israel Lahey Health after 40-year healthcare career

Phil Cormier is retiring as president of Gloucester, Mass.-based Addison Gilbert Hospital and Beverly (Mass.) Hospital, the Gloucester Daily Times reported March 9.

Mr. Cormier told the newspaper his last day with the hospitals' parent organization, Boston-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, will be April 2. Tom Sands, who most recently served as the president of Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Mass., will be his successor.

Mr. Cormier has served in healthcare for more than 40 years.

He joined Beverly Hospital in 1989 as the vice president of administrative services and was involved in the formation of Northeast Hospital Corp., which includes Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals, as well as BayRidge Hospital in Lynn, Mass., and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers, Mass. He left to work for two other healthcare systems in 2007 but returned in 2012. He assumed his current role in 2015 after serving as COO of Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals.

During his tenure, Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health in Burlington, Mass., officially merged in March 2019 to become Beth Israel Lahey Health. He has led the hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said has been among the most challenging, and most rewarding, times in his career, according to the Gloucester Daily Times.

Read the full article here.

More articles on executive moves:

Physician named president of Ballad Health's northeast market

Josh Snow named president of 2 Texas hospitals

New York City hospital names new chief strategy officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.