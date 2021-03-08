New York City hospital names new chief strategy officer

Delphine Mendez de Leon, RN, was named chief strategy officer of New York City-based University Hospital of Brooklyn.

Ms. Mendez de Leon brings 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University said in a March 8 news release. 

Most recently, she served as regional director for San Francisco-based healthcare technology company Innovaccer.

Ms.  Mendez de Leon also was COO of Chamberlain University, a Chicago-based organization comprising  the college of nursing and the college of health professions.

 

