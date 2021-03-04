Swedish Health Services names inaugural chief health equity officer

Nwando Anyaoku, MD, has been chosen as the first chief health equity officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

Dr. Anyaoku will direct programs to measure equity in medical care and outcomes, improve patient access, and promote culturally competent care, the organization said in a March 3 news release. Swedish Health Services is also seeking a new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, who will work as a dyad partner with Dr. Anyaoku.

Dr. Anyaoku joined the health system in 2016 and has held roles including associate medical director of pediatrics and executive medical director of pediatrics. She also served as executive medical director of Medicaid strategy for population health.

Before joining Swedish Health Services, she was system medical director of pediatric medicine at CHI Health in Omaha, Neb.

