UPMC names VP for health services in Ireland

Pittsburgh-based UPMC named Eamonn Fitzgerald vice president for health services at its Ireland operations, the health system said.

Mr. Fitzgerald, a veteran healthcare executive, most recently served as executive director of the cancer, orthopedic/spine and ophthalmology centers at the Dublin-based Mater Private Network. He will oversee medical services at UPMC in Ireland.

"Eamonn is highly regarded for his expertise in the healthcare industry and brings knowledge to UPMC that will help us expand services, build long-term partnerships and ultimately provide better care for the patients and communities we serve across Ireland," David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland, said in a Feb. 22 health system blog post.

UPMC in Ireland includes a 105-year-old hospital in Kilkenny, as well as UPMC Whitfield Hospital, UPMC Kildare Hospital and a cancer center in Waterford. UPMC is also building a global technology operations facility in Kilkenny.

