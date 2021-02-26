Michigan hospital names new CEO, CFO

Sandra McGovern, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital, and Kevin Carlson was hired as CFO, the hospital said in a Feb. 24 news release.

Dr. McGovern was hired in December 2020, and Mr. Carlson was hired in November 2019.

"Kevin Carlson came to our facility with a wide range of accounting experience. He has been an excellent asset to our administrative team. Sandy McGovern recently joined our administrative team and has provided excellent guidance and leadership for our facility, as well," Marilyn Beverley, hospital board president, said in the news release. "We are excited to have both Kevin and Sandy in these leadership positions and are looking forward to a great future for Munising Memorial Hospital."

Dr. McGovern previously was CNO of Bell Hospital in Ishpeming, Mich. Mr. Carlson has more than two decades of accounting experience and has held financial leadership positions at Marquette (Mich.)-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Escanaba, Mich.-based Bay Community College.

