Nuvance Health names CMO, network chair of surgery

Jeffrey Nicastro, MD, was named chief medical officer and network chair of surgery for Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system with locations in New York and Connecticut.

The appointment, announced in a Feb. 23 news release, came after Dr. Nicastro had served as interim CMO for six months while continuing to serve as network chair of surgery.

Dr. Nicastro has been serving as network chair of surgery since 2019. Before that, he worked at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, where he served in roles including vice president of clinical services for the surgery service line.

Nuvance Health said Dr. Nicastro will oversee management of the network chairs as well as its heart, cancer and neuroscience clinical leaders, and will also provide oversight for the development of a new teaching academy for physicians.

