Hennepin Healthcare names chief health equity officer

Nneka Sederstrom, PhD, was named chief health equity officer of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare.

Dr. Sederstrom most recently served as director of the clinical ethics department at Twin Cities-based Children's Minnesota. She also was director of the ethics center, as well as creator and executive director of the Journal of Hospital Ethics, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

In her new role, she will "develop and implement sustainable practices that foster and affirm a patient care environment where disparities are eliminated," and foster community involvement via Hennepin Healthcare's community advisory board, the health system said in a Feb. 22 news release.

Dr. Sederstrom earned a master's degree in philosophy and PhD in sociology from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and an MPH in global health management from George Washington University, also in Washington, D.C.

