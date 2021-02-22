WellStar taps Novant Health executive as chief digital health and engagement officer

Hank Capps, MD, was named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Wellstar Health System, the organization said last week.

Dr. Capps is a physician leader and digital healthcare strategist. He will oversee digital strategy to improve the patient experience at WellStar, an 11-hospital system based in Marietta, Ga. He will also focus on the organization's operational technology-based platforms, processes and partnerships, the health system said in Feb. 18 news release.

Before joining WellStar, Dr. Capps served as senior vice president and chief digital health and engagement officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

