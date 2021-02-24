Cleveland Clinic leader named chief nursing executive of U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, was chosen as chief nursing executive at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, hospital leaders said.

Dr. Hunter is associate chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic's main campus and director of nursing for the health system's neurological institute and orthopedic and rheumatologic institute. She will begin her new role in Iowa April 15.

"We are thrilled to have Kim as a member of our senior leadership team," Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of UI Hospitals & Clinics and associate vice president for UI Health Care, said in a Feb. 22 news release. "She brings a wealth of experience and leadership — in inpatient and ambulatory care management; staffing and resource allocation; continuous quality improvement; and nurse recruitment and retention. Also, Kim's experience and insight regarding the Magnet redesignation process will be extremely valuable as we begin our journey toward a fifth Magnet designation [from the American Nurses Credentialing Center] next year."

In addition to her work at Cleveland Clinic, where she has overseen the nursing practice of nine institutes, Dr. Hunter previously served as the director of nursing operations and clinical information at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. She also held leadership roles at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic as an operations administrator and senior systems engineer.

She succeeds Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, who has been serving as interim chief nursing executive.

