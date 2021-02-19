7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Feb. 12:

1. Lia Christiansen was named chief administrative officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

2. Trina Espinola, MD, was named chief medical officer of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

3. Jelinda Gose, MSN, RN, was named CNO of HCA Healthcare's Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

4. Lorraine Parker, MSN, RN, was named CNO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

5. Tracey Schroeder was chosen as chief communications officer of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.

6. Karen Utley, RN, chief patient experience officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, is retiring.

7. DeLinda Washington was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

