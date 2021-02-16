Bayfront Health St. Petersburg names new CMO, CNO

Trina Espinola, MD, was named chief medical officer of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.), and Lorraine Parker, MSN, RN, was named CNO and assistant vice president, the hospital said Feb. 15.

Dr. Espinola has been serving as interim CMO of the organization, which is part of Orlando (Fla.) Health. She also previously served as chief of staff and chief of surgery during her time at Bayfront, and is board certified in otolaryngology.

Ms. Parker has been serving as interim CNO of Bayfront. She began her career as a nursing assistant and previously worked in leadership roles at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

More articles on executive moves:

West Virginia University Health System shakes up northern market leadership: 4 notes

Wellspan names senior vice president, general counsel

CFO named for Holyoke Medical Center, Valley Health Systems

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.