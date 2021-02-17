HealthPartners names new chief people officer

DeLinda Washington was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, the organization said Feb. 16.

Ms. Washington will oversee human resources at the health system, which has 26,000 employees.

She has worked at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente as interim senior vice president of human resources and vice president of human resources for the Mid-Atlantic states. She also held human resources leadership positions at PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, Fannie Mae and Honeywell.

