West Tennessee Healthcare chief patient experience officer to retire after 44-year career

Karen Utley, RN, chief patient experience officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, is retiring.

Ms. Utley will retire March 12 after a 44-year healthcare career.

"She has been a strong advocate for our patients, and she has been recognized for her work with the Tennessee Hospital Association and other healthcare-related organizations," James Ross, president and CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare, said in a Feb. 15 news release. "I am very proud of

all that she has accomplished."

Ms. Utley has served as vice president and chief patient experience officer of West Tennessee Healthcare since 2015.

She also held various other positions with the health system, including director of nursing at Humboldt (Tenn.) Hospital, administrator of Humboldt Hospital, and executive director of community hospitals.

