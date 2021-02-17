Inova Health names chief communications officer

Tracey Schroeder has been chosen as chief communications officer of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.

Ms. Schroeder, an experienced global communications strategist, will lead internal and external communications and marketing initiatives at the health system. She began her new role in January.

"Tracey has extensive experience in developing integrated programs, building teams and shepherding companies through transformation," Inova President and CEO J. Stephen Jones, MD, said in a Feb. 17 news release. "She brings a proven track record in driving business results and will play an important role engaging with both our internal and external stakeholders in our vision to become one of the leading health systems in the nation. We're thrilled to have her as part of our team."

Ms. Schroeder most recently served as vice president and global head of consumer public relations with Marriott International. She also previously worked as COO and in other leadership roles at global public relations firm Burson-Marsteller.

