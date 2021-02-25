Raj Shrestha leaving Intermountain for new role

Raj Shrestha, COO of community-based care at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, will leave the health system March 5 for another position, the organization said Feb. 25.

Mr. Shrestha, who also serves as president and CEO of Castell, the value-based care company formed by Intermountain, joined Intermountain in 2018 as associate COO of community-based care. Before that, he served as senior vice president and general manager of CareAllies, a Cigna company.

During his tenure, "he accelerated our work in reimagined primary care and expanded it to more clinicians in the Intermountain Medical Group. Raj was instrumental in creating the vision for and launching Castell," Rob Allen, senior vice president and COO of Intermountain, said in a news release.

"He also played a critical role in Intermountain's new market growth by having oversight of Intermountain Nevada and Saltzer Health in Idaho. We will miss Raj's leadership style and the way he connected with his teams as well as his knowledge and expertise in value-based care," said Mr. Allen.

Mr. Shrestha has accepted a role as president of new markets and chief business officer of Alignment Healthcare, a Medicare Advantage insurance company.

