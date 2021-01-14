UPMC's acquisition of Ireland hospital approved

Pittsburgh-based UPMC won approval to acquire a 105-year-old hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland, according to a Jan. 14 report in KCLR.

The deal secured the necessary approval by Ireland's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The hospital will be renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital. It has 71 inpatient beds and an 18-bed outpatient surgery unit and offers surgical, diagnostic and medical services across more than 20 specialties.

The hospital is the third UPMC owns in Ireland. It also acquired what is now UPMC Whitfield Hospital in 2018 and what is now UPMC Kildare Hospital in 2019. It also has a cancer center in Waterford, and is building a global technology operations facility in Kilkenny.

"Our growing footprint in Ireland means that more patients in more places will have access to healthcare managed by a leading academic medical center focused on providing cutting-edge treatments and world-class quality to every patient we serve," Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International, said when announcing the deal in December.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Ascension to sell 7 Wisconsin hospitals, 21 clinics to Aspirus

Froedtert to acquire majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

CommonSpirit to sell 14 hospitals to Essentia Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.