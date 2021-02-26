CEO to retire from Iowa hospital after 4 decades

Steve Baumert is retiring as president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Mr. Baumert will retire June 30 after four decades at the organization.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to be associated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Methodist Health System as we partnered with the community to improve access to quality healthcare," he said in a Feb. 25 new release.

Mr. Baumert joined the organization in 1981 as the assistant director of physical therapy. He then became director of rehab and community services in 1986; vice president of operations in 1998; and executive vice president and COO in 2006. He has served as president and CEO of Jennie Edmundson since 2007.

The hospital completed expansion and renovation of the fifth floor of Jennie Edmundson in December 2020 for women's health services, the hospital said. In June 2020, the hospital also opened the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza, which houses Methodist Physicians Clinic primary care physicians, women's health services, imaging and urgent care.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic leader named chief nursing executive of U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Raj Shrestha leaving Intermountain for new role

Nuvance Health names CMO, network chair of surgery

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.