Christus Health St. Michael names new president, medical staff leadership: 6 things to know

Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas, has named a new president and made changes to medical staff leadership.

Six things to know, according to Jan. 20 and Feb. 5 statements.

1. Jason Adams began serving as president of Christus St. Michael on Feb. 15.

2. Mr. Adams previously served as system COO of Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System.

3. Mike Finley, MD, regional chief medical officer of Christus St. Michael, was named system medical director and designated institutional official for Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

4. As designated institutional official, Dr. Finley oversees and directs educational quality, financial viability, administrative/academic structure, accreditation standards and other regulatory requirements for the health system's graduate medical education residency programs, Christus Health said.

5. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael.

6. Dr. Robinson served as vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael beginning in October 2019.

