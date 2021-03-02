Physician named president of Ballad Health's northeast market

Chad Couch, MD, was named president of Ballad Health's northeast market and CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

He is the first physician at Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health to move up to a market and hospital leadership role.

"Ballad Health believes in the value that is created when we have a collaborative environment between our physician partners and the health system," Ballad Health Chair and CEO Alan Levine said in a March 1 news release. "Dr. Couch is an exceptional leader, and that he happens to also be a long-practicing physician is consistent with our goal of ensuring physician leadership is infused throughout our health delivery system."

Dr. Couch, a board-certified urologic surgeon, has served as interim president of the northeast market and interim CEO of Bristol Regional since Greg Neal stepped down last year. Before taking on the interim role, he was the northeast market's chief medical officer and CMO of Bristol Regional.

Ballad Health's northeast market includes Bristol Regional, Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, Va., and Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

More articles on executive moves:

CEO to retire from Iowa hospital after 4 decades

Michigan hospital names new CEO, CFO

UPMC names VP for health services in Ireland

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.