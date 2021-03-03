Virtua Health names chief strategy officer, chief human resources officer

Rhonda Jordan was named executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Virtua Health, and Stephanie Fendrick was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

The Marlton, N.J.-based health system announced the appointments in a March 3 news release.

"It has been my honor to work with both Rhonda and Stephanie over the past several years. I have witnessed time and again their natural ability to strategically advance our organization to the forefront of our industry while fearlessly advocating for the best interests of our colleagues and the members of our community," Virtua President and CEO Dennis Pullin said in the release.

Ms. Jordan, a certified senior human resources professional, is a 24-year veteran of Virtua. Her past roles at the organization include vice president, assistant vice president and director of human resources.

Ms. Fendrick previously served as assistant vice president for the women's and children's service line at Virtua. She also played a key role in the opening of Virtua's replacement hospital in Voorhees, N.J., and was director for accreditation and regulatory affairs.

