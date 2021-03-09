Josh Snow named president of 2 Texas hospitals

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas named Josh Snow president of its Port Arthur and Beaumont hospitals, The Port Arthur News reported March 8.

Mr. Snow most recently served as CEO of Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C. He also served as COO of Bluefield (W. Va.) Regional Medical Center and assistant CEO of Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tenn.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

More articles on executive moves:

Physician named president of Ballad Health's northeast market

Swedish Health Services names inaugural chief health equity officer

New York City hospital names new chief strategy officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.