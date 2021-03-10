New presidents named for Johns Hopkins Medicine hospitals

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has named new leaders for Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., and Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., the organization said March 10.

Jessica Melton was named president and COO of Suburban Hospital, and Hasan Zia, MD, was named president and COO of Sibley Memorial.

Ms. Melton most recently served as COO of Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital. She also previously held positions at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Hospital, including vice president of medical, surgical and critical care services, and vice president of emergency services and patient flow. She begins her new role April 15.

Dr. Zia took on his new role in December. Before that, he held various roles at Sibley Memorial, including interim president for more than two years; vice president of medical affairs and CMO, and intensive care unit medical director.

More articles on executive moves:

Physician named president of Ballad Health's northeast market

Josh Snow named president of 2 Texas hospitals

4 recent hospital, health system COO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.