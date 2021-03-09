4 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since Feb. 11.

1. Shanna Johnson was named COO of Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and Ascension River District Hospital in East China Township, Mich.

2. Jeff Samz, executive vice president and COO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, was chosen as the new CEO.

3. Raj Shrestha, COO of community-based care at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, accepted a new role as president of new markets and chief business officer of Alignment Healthcare, a Medicare Advantage insurance company.

4. Nekeisha Smith was promoted from COO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La., to CEO of Trinity Medical, a replacement facility for Riverland.

