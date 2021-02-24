Alabama health system CEO to retire; successor named

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System CEO David Spillers will retire in July after 15 years at the helm, according to the organization.

Mr. Spillers said he plans to stay in Huntsville after retiring and take "time to do some things that I have not taken the time to do while working."

"I have been privileged over the past 33 years to work in healthcare during a period of incredible changes and challenges," he said in a Feb. 23 news release. "None have been bigger than the pandemic that we face today. Our team has performed incredibly well, and I am confident that we will ultimately win this battle. We've served our community for 125 years, but there is more work to be done. I am also blessed to work with what I consider to be the best leadership team and the best board that any health system could have. I can step away knowing that what we have built here will continue to thrive and grow."

Mr. Spillers has served as CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System since 2006.

During his tenure, he has led the organization to "unparalleled growth and success," including the opening of Madison (Ala.) Hospital in 2012 and completion of new technologies, services and facilities in the region, said Philip Bentley Jr., chair of Huntsville's Health Care Authority.

Mr. Bentley said Mr. Spillers will continue to serve as a consultant to the hospital system after he retires.

Jeff Samz, executive vice president and COO of the health system, was chosen as the new CEO.

More articles on executive moves:

North Memorial Health names new CIO

Hennepin Healthcare names chief health equity officer

Wellstar taps Novant Health executive as chief digital health and engagement officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.