Louisiana hospital CEO resigns; successor named

Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La., has chosen Nekeisha Smith to replace CEO Sam Ellard, who resigned, according to the Concordia Sentinel.

The news, reported Feb. 10, comes as Trinity Medical, a 23-bed replacement facility for Riverland, is expected to open Feb. 23.

Riverland Board Chair Jim Graves said Mr. Ellard, who was named CEO in 2018, is pursuing a job closer to Kosciusko, Miss., where he lives, according to the report.

Ms. Smith was promoted from COO to the CEO role. She is a registered health information manager and certified coding specialist.

More articles on executive moves:

Dr. Amy Loeb becomes 1st woman to helm Northwell Health hospital

Covenant HealthCare CEO to retire; successor named

Pediatric oncologist joins Phoenix Children's, University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.