Ascension Michigan names 2 hospital leaders

Warren-based Ascension Michigan recently made leadership appointments affecting three of its hospitals.

Shanna Johnson was named COO of Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and Ascension River District Hospital in East China Township, according to a Feb. 22 news release. Cecilia Rutherford, MSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing for Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital in Rochester.

Ms. Johnson most recently served as senior executive director at Trinity Health at Home, a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Before that, she was vice president of service excellence and imaging services at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak (Mich.).

Ms. Rutherford most recently served as the inpatient director of nursing at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. She also previously was a nursing manager at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Ascension Michigan is a division of St. Louis-based Ascension.

