UPMC makes 5 leadership changes

Pittsburgh-based UPMC appointed five leaders to its team.

Five things to know:

1. UPMC named Leslie Davis executive vice president of the health system and president of UPMC's 40-hospital, $10 billion health services division.

2. Derek Angus, MD, was named executive vice president and chief innovation officer of UPMC.

3. UPMC appointed Tim Billiar, MD, executive vice president and chief scientific officer.

4. Joon Lee, MD, was named senior vice president of UPMC and president of UPMC's physician services division.

5. UPMC appointed Donald Yealy, MD, senior vice president of UPMC and CMO of the health system's health services division.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health president to retire

Mercy Health Saint Mary's president resigns

6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.