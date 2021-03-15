Mercy Health Saint Mary's president resigns

Hyung Kim, MD, has resigned as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich., according to MiBiz.

The organization, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, confirmed his departure in a statement to the newspaper March 15. A reason for the resignation was not provided.

"We appreciate his efforts during his tenure with us over the past two years. A search process for a new president is currently underway to ensure a smooth transition of hospital leadership," the health system said in the statement.

Dr. Kim has served as president of Saint Mary's since May 2019. He previously was a senior associate dean for clinical affairs at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Mich. He also was a leader of the healthcare practice at McKinsey & Co., a consultancy firm.

Matthew Biersack, MD, CMO of Saint Mary's, was chosen as interim president.

