6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since March 5:

1. Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

2. Kristin Dyer was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's 15-hospital North Florida division.

3. Jenny Marchiniak was named chief human resources officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

4. Jessica Melton was named president and COO of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

5. Delphine Mendez de Leon, RN, was named chief strategy officer of New York City-based University Hospital of Brooklyn.

6. Angela Orth, CEO of Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health, is leaving her role this spring.







