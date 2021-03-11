HCA names CFO of North Florida division
Kristin Dyer was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's 15-hospital North Florida division.
Ms. Dyer brings more than 18 years of healthcare finance experience to the role, HCA said in a March 10 news release.
Most recently, she was CFO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals in Richmond, Va. She also previously served as CFO of Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Fla., and as controller of Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.
Ms. Dyer is a U.S. Navy veteran and holds a master's degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University in Athens.
