HCA names CFO of North Florida division

Kristin Dyer was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's 15-hospital North Florida division.

Ms. Dyer brings more than 18 years of healthcare finance experience to the role, HCA said in a March 10 news release.

Most recently, she was CFO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals in Richmond, Va. She also previously served as CFO of Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Fla., and as controller of Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.

Ms. Dyer is a U.S. Navy veteran and holds a master's degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University in Athens.

More articles on executive moves:

Phil Cormier to retire from Beth Israel Lahey Health after 40-year healthcare career

New presidents named for Johns Hopkins Medicine hospitals

4 recent hospital, health system COO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.