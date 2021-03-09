Tampa General Hospital names new CNO

Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, the organization said March 9.

Dr. Chavarria brings more than 15 years of nursing leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president and CNO of Abington-Jefferson Health, part of the Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University system.

Dr. Chavarria has a DNP from La Salle University, a master's degree in nursing leadership and health systems management from Drexel University and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Holy Family College. All of the schools are based in Philadelphia.

