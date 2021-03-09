North Carolina health system CEO to step down

Angela Orth, CEO of Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health, is leaving her role this spring, the organization said.

The news comes as Randolph Health, a bankrupt single-hospital system, prepares to finalize an agreement with American Healthcare Systems to acquire substantially all of Randolph Health's operating assets and to oversee operations.

Ms. Orth had the opportunity to remain CEO under American Healthcare Systems after the sale, but she has decided to explore new career opportunities, said Randolph Health. She will leave her role on April 15.

"I've had the privilege to serve Randolph Health for the past eight years, almost three as CEO, at a time when the organization was in financial turmoil. My commitment to preserve local healthcare and build a sustainable healthcare system never wavered," Ms. Orth said in a March 8 news release. "It has been a professional highlight and an honor to do this work — and now it is time for me to pass the baton to a new leader who will continue to advance healthcare in our community."

American Healthcare Systems has selected Tim Ford as the next CEO of Randolph Health.

Mr. Ford brings more than three decades of executive healthcare experience to the role. In the news release, he said he is focused on continued access to local healthcare and is "eager to build on the great work to date to maintain and enhance services at Randolph Health well into the future."

Randolph Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2020 and aims to finalize the transaction with American Healthcare Systems by the end of March 2021.

