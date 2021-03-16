Catholic Health names new CEO

Patrick O'Shaughnessy, DO, was chosen as the new president and CEO of Catholic Health, the organization said March 16.

Dr. O'Shaughnessy is executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Catholic Health, a six-hospital health system based in Rockville Centre, N.Y. He will take over the new role April 16.

"Dr. O'Shaughnessy is an accomplished physician executive with more than 18 years of administrative leadership experience in strategy, innovation, operations, and design in healthcare organizations," Salvatore Sodano, chairman of Catholic Health's board of directors, said in a news release. "He is well known, trusted and respected by the Long Island medical community, and has established a favorable reputation with clinical leaders nationally and in the tristate area."

Dr. O'Shaughnessy is a veteran of Catholic Health and has also served as executive vice president and CMO. His other previous positions include assistant director of emergency medicine for Catholic Health's St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y.; director of emergency medicine for St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, N.Y.; and CMO of St. Catherine of Siena.

Dr. O'Shaughnessy will replace Alan Guerci, MD, who is retiring.

