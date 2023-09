Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., has named David Fox CEO, The Vicksburg Post reported Sept. 6.

The news comes less than one month after former CEO Terry Treadwell resigned to move back home to San Antonio. Laurie Neely, MSN, the hospital's chief nursing officer, has been serving as interim CEO.

Mr. Fox has more than 25 years of clinical and healthcare operations experience, according to the newspaper. Most recently, he served as CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.