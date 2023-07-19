HCA Florida hospital names CEO

Cory Mead was named CEO of HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Mead will begin the new role Aug. 7, according to a July 19 news release shared with Becker's.

Currently, he serves as COO of Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, another HCA Healthcare facility.

Mr. Mead's previous roles with HCA Healthcare include COO of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, associate COO of Reston (Va.) Hospital, and director of operations at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.