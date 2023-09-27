Mount Sinai names chief of genomic medicine

Michael Murray, MD, has been named system chief of the division of genomic medicine and clinical director of the Institute for Genomic Health at New York City-based Mount Sinai.

In this role, Dr. Murray will be responsible for using genomics to develop new ways to prevent and treat diseases, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the health system.

Prior to the appointment, Dr. Murray led efforts to integrate genomic medicine into clinical care delivery at Boston-based Harvard Medical School; Scranton, Pa.-based Geisinger Community Medical Center; and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System.