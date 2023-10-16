Catholic Health names chief medical officer

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has selected Aaron Kalin, DO, as the system's new chief medical officer, president, and senior vice president of its physician enterprise, Niagara Frontier Publications reported Oct. 16.

Dr. Kalin is board-certified in anesthesia and will continue to work in that specialty at Catholic Health in addition to his new responsibilities. In his other capacity, Dr. Kalin will be charged with overseeing strategy for clinical programs, protocols and care coordination while integrating those areas with physician services effectively.

His appointment will begin in mid-November, according to the outlet.