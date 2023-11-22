UChicago names hospital president

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

UChicago Medicine has promoted Mike Antoniades to the permanent presidency at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Ill. 

Mr. Antoniades joined the hospital in March and has been serving as its interim president, according to a Nov. 22 news release. He has more than 30 years of experience leading community hospitals and academic medical centers; previous titles include executive vice president and chief operating officer at New York City-based Maimonides Medical Center and president and CEO at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. 

The promotion is effective Jan. 1. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles