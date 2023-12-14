Michigan hospital CEO to retire after 22 years

The CEO of Holland (Mich.) Hospital, Dale Sowders, will retire in early 2024 after 22 years with the organization.

Mr. Sowders' retirement from the CEO role is effective Jan. 30, 2024. He will continue serving in his current role as vice chair of the board of directors throughout 2024.

Mr. Sowders joined 189-bed Holland Hospital as president and CEO in 2002. In that time, the hospital has remained independent and is one of only a few independent full-service acute care hospitals in Michigan. It recently announced the formation of a strategic alliance with University of Michigan Health, based in Lansing.

Prior to coming to Holland, Mr. Sowders spent 12 years at the NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill.

Holland Hospital's Dec. 14 announcement of Mr. Sowders' retirement is in line with its succession plan, which began in April 2022. Further announcements related to succession are expected in February.