Illinois health system CEO to retire

Keith Page will retire as president and CEO of Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare in February.

Mr. Page has served the health system since 1996, beginning his career there as chief operating officer, according to an Aug. 1 news release. He was promoted to the helm in 2003 and proceeded to lead the system through a variety of projects, including the establishment of a cancer center, four express care facilities and the 15-acre Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus in Edwardsville, Ill.

Mike Marshall, the health system's current chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Page. Additionally, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Spencer, MSN, RN, will become president of Anderson Hospital.