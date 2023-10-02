Houston Methodist makes more leadership changes

Houston Methodist is making leadership changes following the announcement that Debra Feigin Sukin, PhD, has been selected as the new president of Houston-based Texas Children's.

Texas Children's announced the appointment in September. Dr. Sukin, executive vice president at Houston Methodist and CEO of Houston Methodist The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital, will assume her new role Jan. 8. As a result of her departure, Chris Siebenaler, executive vice president and CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas), has been promoted to a new role of executive vice president of network hospitals, Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD, wrote in an email to employees Sept. 28.

The email, which was shared with Becker's, states that CEOs of Houston Methodist hospitals outside of the Texas Medical Center district in Houston will report to Mr. Siebenaler beginning Jan.1.

David Bernard, CEO of Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas), will replace Dr. Sukin at Houston Methodist The Woodlands on Jan.1, Dr. Boom said. Searches are underway for CEO positions at Houston Methodist Sugar Land and Houston Methodist Baytown.

Mr. Siebenaler joined Houston Methodist in 2001. He worked at Methodist Diagnostic Hospital and then Houston Methodist Baytown before becoming CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land in 2007, according to the email to employees.

"We established this new position [for Mr. Siebenaler] because we are always working to better align our hospitals to create one unified Houston Methodist experience," Dr. Boom said. "This new role helps accomplish that, making it easier to knit our outstanding community hospitals together as we all continue to provide leading medicine to our communities. His talents, expertise and ability to lead system initiatives make Chris a perfect fit for this new role."

According to the email to employees, Mr. Bernard joined Houston Methodist in 2000 as an administrative fellow. He served as vice president at Houston Methodist Hospital before his promotion to lead Houston Methodist Baytown in 2015.

"David is perfect for the HMTW CEO job," Dr. Boom said. "In the past eight years, Baytown has thrived, recently rising from No. 104 in Vizient's quality and safety rankings to No. 2 for two consecutive years. Not only has he led the improvement of care but has shared his talents and passions to rally the hospital's employees and physicians around a shared mission."