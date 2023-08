Ken Hunter, BSN, RN, is retiring as CEO of Kimball (Neb.) Health Services after 12 years in the role.

Mr. Hunter first joined the hospital in 2006 as a staff nurse, according to a news release published to News Channel Nebraska on Aug. 22. He served two years as director of nursing before assuming the CEO title in January 2011.

He will step down in January; a successor has not yet been announced.